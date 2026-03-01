AJC

Tell us about your ATL wait time

The AJC has created a tool for collecting real-time wait time reports from travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson to support our ongoing coverage of airport security conditions.

This is an early version of the tool — your responses go directly to our data team and will be used in our reporting. Two quick questions, then keep this page open while you wait.

Beta version — data is collected for AJC journalism only and will not power a public wait time display at this time. Follow TSA and airport guidance when planning your arrival time. Wait times are based on data reported by users and are not exact or error-free.

Welcome back — still in line?
You started a session recently.
Step 1 of 2
Which terminal are you in?
Domestic Terminal
Delta, United, Southwest and all other domestic flights
International Terminal
International arrivals and departures
Step 2 of 2
Which security lane are you using?
Standard TSA
Special Assistance
Sky Priority / First Class
TSA PreCheck
CLEAR + PreCheck
CLEAR
Still in line?
We haven't heard from you in a while.
Are you still at the airport?
You've been in our system for a while.
Time in line 0s

Your location updates automatically every 2 minutes and whenever you return to this tab.

One last question
Which checkpoint did you go through?
Domestic Main
North
Lower North
South
International Main

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