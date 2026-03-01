The AJC has created a tool for collecting real-time wait time reports from travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson to support our ongoing coverage of airport security conditions.

This is an early version of the tool — your responses go directly to our data team and will be used in our reporting. Two quick questions, then keep this page open while you wait.

Beta version — data is collected for AJC journalism only and will not power a public wait time display at this time. Follow TSA and airport guidance when planning your arrival time. Wait times are based on data reported by users and are not exact or error-free.