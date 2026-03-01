The AJC has created a tool for collecting real-time wait time reports from travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson to support our ongoing coverage of airport security conditions.
This is an early version of the tool — your responses go directly to our data team and will be used in our reporting. Two quick questions, then keep this page open while you wait.
Beta version — data is collected for AJC journalism only and will not power a public wait time display at this time. Follow TSA and airport guidance when planning your arrival time. Wait times are based on data reported by users and are not exact or error-free.
To calculate your wait time, this tool will use your device's GPS to verify you're at Hartsfield-Jackson and to end your session when you leave. Your precise coordinates are never transmitted to or stored by the AJC.
What we store: your terminal, security lane, checkpoint, and how long you waited. No name or account number is collected.
This tool is governed by the AJC Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Questions? charles.minshew@ajc.com
Your location updates automatically every 2 minutes and whenever you return to this tab.